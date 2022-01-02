FOXOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News caught up with a pair of best friends with western Mass. roots, who help energize 65,000 Patriots fans every week.
“It’s been a whole season and I still don’t feel like it’s real,” said Caroline Shadduck, a New England Patriots cheerleader.
Shadduck went from dancing remotely at UMass-Amherst, to realizing her dream of becoming a professional dancer when she was named a New England Patriots cheerleader after graduating last May.
“I think just because I didn’t get that closure with dance my last year and a half. I was like yeah I’m not done yet so let’s just keep going,“ explained Shadduck.
Her best friend at UMass, Ariana Faubert, graduated in 2020 and knew she wanted to join the squad from the moment she first stepped foot inside Gillette Stadium for a pats game in 2012.
“I didn’t even watch the game I was like whatever I don’t care I’m just gonna watch the cheerleaders and that just sparked something in me,” said Faubert, a Patriots cheerleader.
In total, there are five UMass alums on the squad.
“Western Mass. feels like home as well as the Patriots feels like home,” said Faubert.
It’s a rigorous schedule, with practice twice a week, memorizing over 50 dance routines and holding full-time jobs in addition to this role.
“You just have to be on top of everything and really be organized…You also have to take care of yourself physically, as well as get enough sleep,” said Faubert.
They told Western Mass News the most rewarding part of the job comes from outside the stadium.
“One of my promotional appearances this year we were giving out baskets to cancer patients and that’s just something that made that day,” said Faubert.
“It just makes such a difference and that’s honestly my favorite part about it,” said Shadduck.
The duo is learning by the day, committed to building upon their experiences for next year’s auditions.
“Pulling from each teammate, seeing what their strengths are, what i can work on, how I can improve in the gym, as a dancer, as a person,” said Faubert.
After an action-packed year, Shadduck said it’s still starting to set in. But for now, they’re both focusing on enjoying the ride.
“The first few months are the hardest and then it becomes the most rewarding experience you’ll ever have,“ said Shadduck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.