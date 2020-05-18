AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- University of Massachusetts Amherst is implementing a program to furlough employees for five days, according to the university website.
Three major bargaining units – PSU, USA/MTA, and AFSCME – have joined with the administration and reached agreements on both a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program (VSIP) as well as a five-day unpaid furlough, the website said, and both the VSIP and the furlough will also apply to benefited non-unit personnel who do not hold an underlying faculty appointment.
“These actions are part of a series of measures taken in recent weeks to address the budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They include a hiring freeze for non-academic staff, a reduction in non-essential spending for the rest of this fiscal year, and voluntary pay cuts through FY 21 for senior administration officials...We do not yet know what personnel actions may be necessary in the coming year,” the university said.
All benefited AFSCME, USA, PSU, and non-unit employees without an underlying faculty appointment -- except those more than 25% grant-funded and those working under an authorized visa -- will be impacted, the university said.
Those who are grant-funded for 25% or less of their appointment will serve the furlough for the non-grant funded portion of their workweek.
Impacted employees will participate in a five-day furlough, all of which will be consecutive and occur between May 31 and June 20, the university said.
Supervisors will determine what week employees will be furloughed to ensure minimal impact on operations, though the university will try to accommodate an employee’s preferred week when feasible, the university said.
Employees cannot work during their furlough days, and they can’t use vacation or personal days to be paid during the furlough.
Employees on approved FMLA, Emergency FMLA, or Emergency Paid Sick Leave will be furloughed for five consecutive days, as well.
Employee benefits will not be impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.