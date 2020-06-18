AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Amherst, UMass has announced what its fall calendar will look like for the fall 2020 semester.
The university said classes will begin on August 24 and there will be no time-off for Labor Day, Columbus Day, or Veterans Day.
Classes will end before Thanksgiving break.
UMass said finals will take place shortly after the holiday, beginning on November 30.
Officials said the plans for what classes will be remote and what will be in-person will be announced by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.