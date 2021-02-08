AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your local Sports Authority.
The UMass Amherst campus has been deemed a high-risk community.
A ghost town at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, shut all activities down for at least two weeks due to COVID cases surging in the area.
"It's super quiet, like last year we'd be out every night, and everything would be open late," UMass student Julia Grant said.
In the latest three days of testing results at UMass, 298 positive tests were reported, and a total of 398 cases were active.
New restrictions not only shut in-person classes down but sports as well, pausing all games and practices, which is a set back for a lot of teams, especially the ones in season.
"They're disappointed, especially, we're gaining momentum, we're playing well, we had a huge win on the road, we've won our last two, or five out of our last six, and this happens," UMass Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matthew McCall said.
Senior Minuteman Carl Pierre, who just set the second all-time three-point shooting record over the weekend, said going from a great team win, with smiles on faces, to waking up to this news, wasn't pleasant.
"Honestly, it was just really frustrating. I think we've done a pretty good job of staying in our bubble, being responsible, just taking care of the things that we can control, and I think that the decision to bring back however many students are back, and having that affect us, is extremely frustrating," Pierre said.
Pierre said it's troubling to see their season taking the hit after remaining extremely safe and cautious, even before other students came on campus.
"We all try to wear our masks whenever we can. We tried to stay within our building, just trying to be as responsible as possible," Pierre explained.
While already impacted by 17 canceled or postponed games this season, McCall said he has full confidence in his team and knows they'll come back stronger than ever, expecting an NCAA Tournament berth.
"They've handled everything that's been thrown at them, all year, with an unbelievable amount of resiliency, and just great attitudes," McCall explained.
This order is in place again for a minimum of 2 weeks, and depending on how COVID cases are trending, student-athletes could be back in action as early as February 21.
