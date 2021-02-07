AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is now considered high risk.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the UMass Amherst campus is now considered high risk.
Effective Sunday at 2 p.m., the campus is open to essential operations only for a minimum of 14 days.
All in-person classes will move to remote format. All on and off-campus stents are directed to stay inside. Students should refrain from travel from campus or outside the surrounding area.
All athletic competitions and practices are canceled.
Students are allowed to leave their residencies to get meals, undergo COVID-19 testing twice a week, and attend medical appointments.
According to campus officials, failure to comply with these directives is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct and will result in disciplinary action, which could result in removal from residence halls and/or suspension.
Students who are staffing campus testing and vaccination clinics are exempt from these restrictions.
Campus testing and vaccination clinics will continue operations as scheduled.
