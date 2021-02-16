AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is still at high risk for COVID-19 after the campus experienced a spike in cases.
Right now, there 354 active cases, down about 150 from last Friday.
The question remains, will students still have to self-isolate after February 21.
“I think they should start to lift restrictions. I feel like the self-sequestering is tough, especially people living in dorms,” UMass Amherst sophomore Courtney Flanagan said.
Restrictions remain in place for UMass Amherst students living on and off-campus to stop the recent spread of COVID-19.
A spike in cases in the first week of February prompted the university to institute a stay-at-home order, allowing students to leave only to get food, get tested for COVID, go to the doctor, or exercise outdoors.
In the first two weeks in February, UMass Amherst has recorded more than 700 positive tests. The highest number of cases in a single day was 125 on February 8, the day after the self-quarantining order went into effect. Since then, case numbers have decreased to 51 new cases last Friday down to eight on Tuesday.
A university spokesperson said, “Current restrictions will remain in place until at least February 21 and will only be lifted when public health conditions improve substantially.”
But some students on campus are not happy with the actions taken by the university.
The Resident Assistant and Peer Mentor Union wrote an open letter to the UMass chancellor. It said in part, “Nearly 190 residential life staff members, comprising more than two-thirds of all RAs and PMs, have voted to declare no confidence in your administration. Our confidence can be restored, should your administration meet our comprehensive demands for safety and economic security for all.”
In the meantime, the President of the Professors’ Society at UMass Amherst, Eve Weinbaum, said it has been a balancing act.
“It was really an impossible choice. Do you bring people back and risk infection? Or do you have everyone remain remote and lose the revenue and possibly lose some students?” Weinbaum explained.
A university spokesperson responded to the RA and Peer Mentor Union.
“We have ongoing discussions with the RAs and PMs and remain committed to working with them to have protocols followed that protect our community’s public health.”
