AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst will shift from high-risk to elevated-risk status on campus Monday.

UMass Amherst has been under high-risk COVID-19 protocols for the past two weeks. On Monday, the campus will lower operational posture from high to elevated.

In person, classes will resume Monday for students in compliance with twice a week COVID-19 testing. Students must display a green Campus Health Hub checkmark to access in-person classes.

Employment restrictions will be lifted for students in compliance with twice-weekly testing as well. Students with on-campus jobs must also present a Campus Health Hub green checkmark in order to work.

All athletic programs will resume competition and practice. No home competitions will begin until mid-March, and teams will maintain assigned social bubbles.

Du Bois Library will restore onsite services. Dining halls will continue grab-and-go options, and all guests will be asked to show their green checkmarks upon entering.

No unauthorized student gatherings of any size are permitted. Visitors or guests are still not allowed on campus.

Mask wearing and social distancing remain in effect. All undergraduate students residing on-campus or off-campus in the Amherst area are required to undergo COVID-19 testing twice a week. This is encouraged for graduate students.