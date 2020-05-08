AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass Amherst Class of 2020 is now officially - alumni.
The coronavirus forced a change in plans this year - leading to a virtual commencement ceremony held this afternoon.
Today - many watched along with countless families, friends, and loved ones as the graduates earned their degrees - behind a screen.
Music, student addresses, and inspirational words-are all part of a normal commencement ceremony.
Different backgrounds popping up behind the chancellor...not so much.
Though UMass Amherst's graduates didn't get to throw their caps in the air, the newly minted alumni Western Mass News spoke with told us they still felt appreciated in these uncertain times.
"Waking up it felt kind of weird to not be back at UMass and to not be with my roommates and getting ready to go to the stadium. They still care about us even though it’s not the same," said UMass alumni Ciara Lockwood.
"I think our university has done a great job and making us all feel so special even virtually," said UMass alumni Krishangee Gauree.
But it's not just graduation plans that were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first step into a post-graduate world.
It is a bit unsteady as well.
"I’m 40 minutes with no traffic from city field so I’ve grown up wanting and dreaming about working there," Lockwood said.
Lockwood's new job with the New York Mets has had a pushed back starting date.
When she eventually makes the move to New York - Lockwood said she'll have to be creative in getting fans to the stadium.
"Whichever way we can get fans to be there we will because we want people to have that normalcy of being back and watching sports again," Lockwood explained.
Before the outbreak, Guaree told us she was planning to take a post-grad trip before getting a job.
Now - the international student has remained on campus and will hit the books again.
"I just thought that like this is not the most optimal time to enter the job market so I have decided to continue my studies further and enrolled myself in a masters program," Guaree explained.
Either way, the two alumni will be faced with a new normal.
They may very well play a role in shaping that new normal - to be safer for everyone.
"Every job in America is going to change but I'm excited to take that next step because even though it could be hard and there could be challenges I’m excited to take those on," Lockwood explained.
Some of the star guest appearances in the virtual graduation were Ben Affleck, Rachel Maddow, Robert Kraft —and Julian Edelman.
As for the fall, UMass Amherst said on their website they are prepared to accept students on campus this fall, but that they are also preparing for the possibility of remote learning.
