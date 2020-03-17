AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Graduating students from UMass Amherst will not hear "When Twilight Shadows Deepen" resonating through McGuirk Alumni Stadium or Mullins Center this spring.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said Tuesday afternoon that "because of the ongoing prohibition of large gatherings and our own efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19", the university's 150th commencement and all commencement weekend activities have been postponed.

Commencement had been scheduled for Friday, May 8.

"This decision was made with a heavy heart, knowing what a seminal moment this day is in the lives of our students, their families, and the entire UMass community. Unfortunately, at this point, with so much uncertainty about when life will return to normal, I cannot give you a definitive answer for how and when we will honor our graduates, but I can assure you that we will," Subbaswamy explained.

The chancellor added that university officials are working on developing alternative plans and invites input and ideas from students via email at commencement@umass.edu.

The news comes days after UMass announced that they suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns.

"I also want to express my gratitude to every member of our campus community for pulling together to confront the unprecedented challenge we are facing. Our faculty are taking extraordinary measures to prepare for remote learning; our staff are working hard to ensure continuity of campus operations; and our students are proving their resilience by accepting this difficult transition with grace and patience," Subbaswamy noted.