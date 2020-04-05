AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- University of Massachusetts Amherst confirmed one of their employees on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is now the first confirmed coronavirus case on the UMass Amherst campus.
The employee, who works for the campus' dining service in the Blue Wall Cafe, is now self-isolating off-campus in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
The Blue Wall will now be closed until further notice, but the university will now perform enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting of the facility.
The employee was last on campus on April 2 and the university's public health officials are in the process of contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the employee.
The university asks for the public to maintain social distancing and to continue to properly clean their hands with soap and water.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.