AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The University of Massachusetts Amherst is weighing their learning options for the fall semester with the future of COVID-19 still uncertain.
The school is planning to provide education for the fall semester, but what that looks like is still unclear.
Colleges and universities across the country are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic to figure out what the best method of education will be while keeping students’ health and safety in mind.
“UMass Amherst is going to be here, and we are going to be delivering education in the fall. The question is what is the mode, what is the setting,” said Ed Blaguszewski, campus spokesperson.
He said over the phone that there are still multiple ideas for course instruction floating around.
“We plan to be up and running in the fall just as we are now,” he said. “It may range from everybody being back on campus to remote learning to something in between.”
He said officials are looking into giving students the option of coming back to campus, if allowed, and doing a full semester of online learning.
“We have students from across the country and across the world, and they may choose not to travel all the way back here,” he said.
The university is working out ways to make sure students are not sharing equipment in laboratory settings, are spaced out properly in lecture halls and are looking into proper facial coverings.
As for dorm-living where social distancing is harder to maintain, the university is still in the early stages of planning for what that will look like.
“Students and residence halls need to be given the appropriate guidance and the support that they need, and we’re going to be studying that a bit more,” Blaguszewski said.
For now, he said officials are continuing to monitor the situation and the state protocols.
“It may be awhile before we get enough clarity to make a full decision,” he said.
Blaguszewski said they will announce a decision at some point this summer.
