AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday night, for the first time in program history, UMass Minutemen are the champions of Hockey East. The game's final score was 1-0.
This was UMass Amherst's second-ever appearance in the Hockey East title game, with the team's first since 2004.
This was a major win for them after the team's captain Jake Gaudet scored the only goal of the contest late in the first period and weathered a flurry down the stretch to top UMass Lowell in the conference title game Saturday night at the Mullins Center.
There were also 16 saves made before this score by junior goaltender Filip Lindberg.
Later on, Gaudet, Lindberg, with defenseman Zac Jones and forward Bobby Trivigno, were named to the Steve Nazro Hockey East All-Tournament Team. Trivigno was also named the Tournament MVP after posting two goals and four assists during postseason play.
Now with this victory, Minutemen earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced during the NCAA Selection Show, which will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
