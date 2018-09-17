AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An alleged racial profiling incident is under investigation at UMass Amherst.
This, after a similar incident at nearby Smith College.
This time, it involves a faculty member on campus who has been with the university for 14 years.
For the past 14 years Reg Andrade, a UMass Amherst employee at the Whitmore Adminstration building, has been working out before his shift.
“This time was different,” said Andrade.
This past Friday morning after his workout, Reg began the 7 minute trek from the Rec Center on campus back to the Whitmore building.
"I was entering the building through the ramp and someone made an anonymous tip call to the UMass Police Department saying that there was an African-American male, bald headed, in his 20's or 30's. Described the exactly the clothing I was wearing, a black gym bag, which I had on the right side. The anonymous tip caller told police, the anonymous tip line, that the bag it was dragging on the ground. as you can see it's just above my knee level," Andrade noted.
About an hour after the tip, Reg said campus police were in the building looking to speak with him.
"Did not explain to me what was the situation. Why I was being interrogated, why I was being questioned. Just what did you do last night? What time did you wake up?," Andrade continued.
During this questioning, Reg told Western Mass News that nobody was allowed in the building.
“Whitmore Administration Building was shut down because of Reggie. 30 minutes on a Friday morning because somebody made an anonymous tip call and the tip call was not true," Andrade added.
He said after police determined there was no cause for concern, they gave him gifts for his trouble.
“A black coffee mug as a gift, and one of those lanyards, those keychains. As in terms of 'okay we're sorry, we didn't mean to racially profile you," said Andrade.
"I will never use that cup nor that lanyard. However, I will keep it as a symbolic representation of the racial profiling which continues on in our society," Andrade noted.
Though he’ll never use those gifts in the future, Reg does hope his situation sheds light on a problem all too common in his eyes.
“Racially profiling incidents are still going on every single day in this country, in the state of Massachusetts, on university campuses," said Andrade.
UMass Amherst responded to the incident in a campus wide email that reads in part:
“We hope that the anonymous tip that precipitated this incident was well-motivated to protect public safety. But we also know that racial profiling, whether intentional or not, occurs and that it corrodes our efforts to ensure a welcoming living, learning and working environment for every member of our community.”
The school adds that police will be meeting with various campus groups about this incident, and the university is offering counseling services.
