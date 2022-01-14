AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass Amherst employee has died as a result of COVID-19.
According to university officials, this is the first time that an active employee has died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The employee has not yet been identified.
The university said its heartfelt sympathies go out to the employee's family, friends, and campus colleagues.
