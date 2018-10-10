AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass Amherst employee who claims he was racially profiled on campus in September will be represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The 14-year university employee, Reginald Andrade, told Western Mass News campus police were called on him while he was walking on campus from his morning workout.

Now, the ACLU is seeking more information surrounding the incident.

The ACLU announced on Wednesday that they filed a public records request on behalf of Reg Andrade for the recording and transcript of the anonymous phone call made to the UMass police tip line.

In addition to finding out more information about the anonymous phone call, the ACLU stated they are also asking UMass to respond t other recent racial profiling incidents on campus by including documents, procedures, and protocols related to the tip line.

UMass Amherst responded to the incident on campus in an email that read in part:

“We hope that the anonymous tip that precipitated this incident was well-motivated to protect public safety. But we also know that racial profiling, whether intentional or not, occurs and that it corrodes our efforts to ensure a welcoming living, learning and working environment for every member of our community.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with the latest information on-air and online.