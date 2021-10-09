AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big day for UMass Amherst football fans. The team clinched its first win of the season this afternoon against the UConn Huskies.
Saturday’s win marks the end of a 742-day losing streak for the UMass Amherst football team.
Both teams entered the game winless. The Minutemen and their rival, the UConn Huskies each looking for their first victory of the season.
Western Mass News caught up with fans ahead of the game who were hopeful the team would earn its first victory since 2019.
“UConn fans are packed in the stands, but the students are here everyone is going nuts. Today is the day to show it,” UMass student Daniel Rosenberg said.
UMass football took to Twitter after the game posting these pictures of students storming the field at McGuirk Alumni Stadium after their team dominated the Huskies in the second half.
The players and coaches celebrating this afternoon’s victory in the locker room also posted on the team’s Twitter account.
The final score 27-13 ending the team's 16 game losing streak.
While UConn was slightly favored to win, UMass fans thought otherwise.
“I think the coaching has been really good. Today is our chance to really show up,” Rosenberg said.
Show up they did the Minutemen will take on Florida State University next Saturday in Tallahassee.
