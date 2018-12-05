AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, UMass Amherst welcomed coach Walt Bell to their squad.
Bell is the 30th head football coach in school history, replacing Mark Whipple.
Whipple was with UMass for the past five seasons before they mutually parted ways in November.
The school is hopeful that Bell will bring more victories than Whipple did, whose teams managed just 16 wins in five seasons.
For the last 12 years, Bell has worked his way up the coaching ladder in college football.
He spent some time with North Carolina, where he was the tight ends coach. The same year Eric Ebron, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, was a stand out in college football.
The past 3 years Bell has been leading the offenses of Maryland and most recently, Florida State.
The details of Bell's contract have yet to be released.
If it's anything like Mark Whipple, he could be making roughly half a million dollars, or the market at least dictates as such.
UMass is hopeful that hiring Bell will put UMass football back on the map, which the team has been absent from since making the jump to Football Bowl Subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.