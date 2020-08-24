AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marked the first day of classes at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and the campus was chaotic with technology issues and a positive COVID-19 case in an employee at a campus cafe.
Students said it was not the first day of school they anticipated. Many said they missed their online lectures and hope this isn't a recurring problem this semester.
“It was quite chaotic,” sophomore Darsh Gondalia said.
The 2020 fall semester at UMass Amherst is off to a bumpy start. Students said the first day of classes didn't actually happen for many in online classes.
“I wasn’t really panicking because I was kind of disappointed because I was going to miss my first day of classes so yes, it was problematic,” he said.
Zoom, the video conferencing app prominent in many remote classes, was down in many parts of the world on Monday, and it was bad timing for schools and universities across the country who are also kicking off their first day of online classes.
“I was able to access Zoom calls, but it was later in the day it was like after 3:30,” Gondalia said.
Gondalia said the app was back up and running late Monday afternoon, and he hopes technology issues like this don't become a pattern, something other students are nervous about.
“All my classes are remote, and I’ve never been taught online, so it’s really difficult for me,” freshman Vina Ngueyen said. “It’s kind of scary. That’s the most nervous thing is going to college and taking online classes.”
Meanwhile, on campus, a dining services employee at the Blue Wall Cafe tested positive for COVID-19. UMass officials said that the employee was last on campus on Friday and is now self-isolated.
The cafe closed for the weekend for cleaning but is now back open. Gondalia said it’s not surprising to see COVID positive test results on campus, but he thinks the university is prioritizing safety.
“I knew they were going to be cases when everybody just came onto the campus especially in such a public place like Blue Wall where everyone goes every day,” he said. “It’s very important to notice that, and I’m glad they caught it before it started spreading around.”
School officials said they were required to close the cafe for 24 hours but they decided to close for a full 48 hours. They said contact tracing has been done for people who could be affected.
