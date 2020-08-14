HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments into the sexual harassment allegations against Holyoke Mayor and Congressional Candidate Alex Morse, as the University of Massachusetts Amherst officially hires an investigator to take on the case.
This investigator has experience with Title IX cases and high profile harassment cases.
"Any investigation that UMass wants to do, I will fully participate," Morse said.
UMass Amherst announced, on Friday, they have hired an attorney to investigate claims regarding inappropriate behavior by the mayor and with college students during his time as an adjunct professor at the university.
Natashia Tidwell, a partner in a Boston based law firm, is doing an independent review of the situation.
Back in 2017, she was one of the attorneys hired by the state senate to investigate allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the husband of former-Senate President Stan Rosenberg.
Political expert Paul Robbins told Western Mass News that he believes the university has chosen a skilled investigator.
"I think the university is doing the right thing with the right person, so I think it all makes sense from the outside looking," he said. "I think it’s perfectly in line that they would do an investigation. I think it would be open for criticism the university would if they didn’t do such an investigation."
This comes after the UMass Democrats released a letter last week uninviting the mayor from their events, after presenting allegations that he had sexual relationships with male college students and used his position for sexual gain.
In a Zoom call on Thursday, Morse acknowledged he had sexual relationships with students, but also said he did not violate any UMass policies.
"One thing I've been very clear about, not apologizing for, is being young, being single, and being openly gay and for having consensual relationships with other adult men," Morse explained.
Morse has said he thinks the allegations are politically motivated, coming out just weeks before his primary election match-up with Congressman Richard Neal. Neal has openly denied he or anyone in his campaign has anything to do with the matter.
"If you’re Mayor Norse, the last thing you want to do is spend time either defending yourself or responding to something like this, to an investigation like this. It takes away time that you want to be campaigning, but it’s probably the right thing to do," Neal noted.
Tidwell has asked people to come forward with any relevant facts regarding the allegations.
