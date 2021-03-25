AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted slightly at UMass Amherst. Now, student gatherings are allowed with certain protocols in place.
Gatherings was one of the factors that lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases at UMass Amherst at the start of the spring semester. There is mixed reaction about allowing gatherings to return.
“I think it's hopeful. There’s been a lot less cases recently, so I think honestly, it’s a good thing,” said UMass freshman Danielle Craig.
Craig is optimistic about the campus going from ‘Elevated’ to ‘Guarded’ for COVID-19 restrictions.
Under ‘Elevated,’ no student gatherings of any size were permitted. Most classes were also remote and the dining halls were grab-and-go.
However, now under ‘Guarded,’ there can be gatherings of more than five students if approved, but it has to meet the standards for indoor or outdoor capacity. There can be in-person, hybrid, or online learning and there can be in-person dining with reduced seating.
For Craig, this is an opportunity for her to be able to get out of her dorm and meet people.
“Especially me as a freshman, I think getting out and meeting more people would be a good thing. I don’t know many people yet. I think if it gets approved by the school and everyone is safe while doing it, it would be good,” Craig noted.
However, one UMass student disagrees with any gatherings taking place on or off campus.
“I don’t think they should be happening at all. I think as long as people don’t have vaccines and people aren’t ready, people shouldn’t be gathering together at all, just to remain the safety of the community,” said UMass senior Melissa Torres.
Torres said she is weary about lifting restrictions. She just wants the rest of her senior year to play out favorably.
“I want to make sure commencement happens and all of those events that come at the end of the year, but it really shows that we’ve been responsible, but I hope people don’t take this as a chance to not start listening,” Torres added.
In taking a look at UMass cases, today, there are seven new positive cases for a total of 74 active cases.
