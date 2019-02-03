AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dining common at UMass-Amherst is just one of the many locations where students will be going to watch the Big Game.
Over at Bartlett Hall, the Student Organization Resource Center is also hosting their own party, but, in the last hour or so, a number of deliveries were made as several students will also gather in their dorms to watch.
Changes have been also been made to police regarding students having guests tonight.
Earlier at noon on Sunday, the university is only allowing students to sign in four guests, but those students have to live in the same residential area.
UMass has four main area.
Let's say a student lives in the central area of campus.
They can only sign in friends that also in the central area.
If the guests don't live on campus, they will not be allowed in to the dorm or into the dining halls.
