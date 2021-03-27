AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
It's official, the UMass Amherst men's hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four.
After another dominating performance by the Minutemen, closing out the game four-to-nothing against Bemidji State.
For a second time now in program history, the Minutemen are headed to the Frozen Four. Western Mass News spoke with players and Head Coach Greg Carvel who said this feeling is incredible, and they want to keep this momentum going.
It's Frozen Four time. After a dominating 4-0 shutout victory against Bemidji State, the University of Massachusetts Amherst men's hockey team is headed to the semi-finals of the NCAA hockey tournament, for the second straight time in program history.
"I thought that was a very dominant game, a very thorough game by our group. We came out and set the tone. We played very strong, defensive hockey. I just thought it was a real team effort tonight," UMass Amherst men’s hockey head coach Greg Carvel said.
UMass forward Carson Gicewicz's led the team to much of its success with a natural hat trick putting the team up 3-0 in the second period. He said this was his first hat trick in college.
"I think the last time was in high school, at Nicholas School in high school, but to get one on a stage like this, and for all of them to pretty much be, where I didn't have to do much, just goes to show how solid of a team we have,” Gicewicz said.
Gicewicz said this year's win means that much more to the team based on all the adversity they had to endure with the coronavirus pandemic throwing a lot their way.
"On a personal level, this year's been really rewarding. This year has been a really special year, and we just have a really good group here in the locker room," Gicewicz said.
To make Saturday night's victory even more special, Gicewicz got a piece of the game he'll remember forever.
"Our equipment manager handed me that puck, he said, don't let this go," Gicewicz explained.
Carvel sprinted to center ice at the end of the game.
"All I know is, I was going too fast for a man my age, but I knew that they were going to catch me, so it's kind of like being on a roller coaster, it's a little scary, but we were going to be alright, but they were about to do something without me, and I wasn't going to have that. It's called unity. We do everything together," Carvel said.
The Minutemen are now headed to Pittsburgh. The Frozen Four will take place April 8-10. The team will play the winner of North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth.
