AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst's Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy announced that on-campus housing won't be available to students who's classes are fully remote.
Western Mass News received an email that was sent to students late Thursday evening.
"Only students who are enrolled in essential face-to-face classes, including laboratory, studio and capstone courses, which have been designated in SPIRE, will be accommodated in campus residence halls and be granted access to campus facilities and dining this fall All other students, whose courses do not require a physical presence on campus, should plan to engage in their studies remotely, from home," Subbaswamy explained.
Subbaswamy said this is unless the student has special circumstances that require them to live on-campus.
"We recognize there are some students who are dependent on-campus housing and dining, and others, including some international students with specific visa requirements and students in healthcare fields, who will need to reside on campus," he said. "These situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis, and in most instances, will be accommodated."
He also added that students living off-campus for the remainder of the semester are encouraged not to visit the UMass campus, and will not having access to on-campus facilities.
