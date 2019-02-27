AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s three days and counting for UMass Amherst students, who are getting ready for the annual Blarney Blowout this weekend.
Police said that they’re ready for the first weekend of March tradition.
Students at the University of Amherst are gearing up for some of their own St. Patrick's Day fun this weekend.
"The blowout is a big event here at UMass...big Irish event," said Thomas Arao.
Over the past few years, the Amherst Police Department has worked hard to come up with a good game plan.
"Going back to five years ago or so, when we started bringing in our mutual aid partners, we have a pretty complex set-up as bringing in additional officers, a lot of community outreach, a lot of outreach with the students," said Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone.
Livingstone said that they are bring in more than 100 officers.
"We bring in agency's all over western Massachusetts somewhat between 125 and 150 officers," Livingstone explained.
The department will be keeping a close eye on areas that have had issues in the past, such as:
- Hobart Lane
- Townhouse Apartments
- Philips Street
- Feering Street
- Lower Main Street
UMass is also hosting a concert at the Mullins Center. Students said it's a good idea.
"They are bringing some people in to perform, so that will be good. It will get everyone together in one place," said Jaclyn Bianchi.
Western Mass News reached out to UMass and spokesperson Mary Detloff said:
"The university and the Town of Amherst have a very comprehensive plan in place, similar to past years, which has proven to be successful. It includes outreach to local businesses and property managers, increased police presence in Amherst and the Mullins Live event, which is a concert featuring rap or hip-hop artists. This year it will feature Future, Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna. As in past years, there will be a parking ban on campus and guest restrictions for residence halls for the weekend."
One policy in place this weekend - no guests will be allowed on-campus or the Mullins Center - but no matter what police said they are ready for the weekend.
"We are going to have a real safe weekend," Livingstone added.
