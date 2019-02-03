AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Inside the UMass-Amherst Campus Police Department, police and university staff are monitoring the situation and what may arise following a Patriots win or loss.
The UMass campus has a history of large gatherings following big sporting events.
The Big Game tonight is no exception.
Ed Blaguszewski, spokesperson for the university, tells Western Mass News that they have been collaborating with the Amherst Police Department, as well as the State Police, to make sure any possible celebrations tonight are safe.
He says they also took a proactive approach by limiting the guests that students are allowed to have on campus.
With that, no off campus students are allowed in the dorms or in the dining halls.
He says that, in recent years, they haven't had any major difficulties with these gatherings, and he's hoping that will continue tonight.
"Come out, [and] celebrate if the Patriots win," stated Blaguszweski. "If they don't win, come out and burn off some energy, but be responsible and enjoy the evening as a whole. When it's time to go, go home."
At the end of the day, he says that the dispersal orders need to be followed, and any student that doesn't potentially faces being arrested or other disciplinary actions.
