AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst reports that it is planning to return to a full campus for the fall 2021 semester.
That's after the majority of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 have been done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university said they expect to have an emphasis on face-to-face instruction, full residence halls, and a full college experience.
UMass said it will be resuming on campus tours on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.