AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department issued a crime advisory for students following reports of catalytic converters being stolen from cars in campus parking lots.
According to UMass Police, there have been three reports of stolen catalytic converters on campus since January.
The converters were stolen from Toyota Prius vehicles in student parking lots 12 and 22.
Campus police said that they use a combination of video surveillance in certain parking lots as well as maintaining a regular police presence to help prevent more crimes from happening.
The UMass Deputy Chief of Police told Western Mass News that all students, faculty, and staff should be extra aware of their surroundings.
“The catalytic converters are used for resale purposes, for metals that are located inside,” explained Deputy Chief Ian Cyr. “It’s certainly a crime of opportunity, so we would encourage students, faculty, and staff and community members to just check on their property, and again, report things to us. They can call us directly on our business line. We have over 130 different help phones across the campus with blue lights where they could simply just go push a button to get contact into the UMass Police Department.”
UMass Amherst is working with other area departments to try to identify suspect vehicles connected to the stolen converters.
Western Mass News has been told that the Amherst and Hadley Police Departments are investigating similar thefts as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.