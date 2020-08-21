AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The University of Massachusetts in Amherst has started releasing the latest COVID-19 testing results following students moving into campus this week.
In all, a total of 3,368 tests were conducted as of August 20th. Of those, there were 3 cumulative positive cases, and 1 new positive case.
To view the UMass Amherst COVID-19 daily Dashboard - Click Here
Students began to move-in at UMass Amherst on Wednesday. For the fall semester, only around 1,100 are being allowed to actually live on-campus due to the pandemic.
These are students who can't conduct their studies remotely; such as labs and studio work. Also, select international students, and others approved by the school.
But moving back on campus has been a process.
Before they even unpacked their bags, students had to report to the Mullins Center 30 minutes ahead of schedule to get a COVID-19 test.
UMass Amherst reports their COVID-19 Dashboard is 'intended to provide a snapshot of cases, positivity rates, and test turnaround times from both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.'
