AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will no spring break for UMass Amherst students.
That’s’ according to an email sent out to the school community.
The school will operate on a later spring semester for 2021.
These changes were announced just a few weeks into the fall semester where most students are learning remotely.
It’s just the latest in the pandemic’s effects spilling over into 2021.
After last spring break, most UMass Amherst students were sent home as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school into remote learning.
Now, students are learning spring break 2021 isn’t going to happen and neither will the two long weekends of Presidents’ Day and Patriots Day.
In an email sent to students, school officials said of the decision:
“This should minimize students and other community members from leaving the local area to travel to potentially high-risk COVID regions and then return to the Amherst area.”
Also new, the spring semester will start February 1, which is two weeks later than the normal start date.
It will also end a week later than usual.
One student said the thought of no long weekends or a spring break is nerve-wracking.
“It’s just that moment in March when the workload is really really getting to you,” said Lulu Kesin.
Kesin is a sophomore doing remote course work this semester. She told Western Mass News there’s been no word on whether or not more students will be allowed on campus next semester.
“I hope that this is a hint and a sign that they’re letting us come back or letting more than a limited group on-campus in the spring because, if not, to take away our spring break, if they’re just going to have everyone fully remote again, it doesn’t really make any sense to me,” Kesin added.
Another change is that students will be given two Wednesdays off from classes during the semester. Dubbed ‘Wellbeing Wednesdays,’ there will be special programs for students and faculty.
The last day of classes is scheduled for May 4 and exams will begin on May 12.
Undergraduate and graduate commencement is then scheduled for May 14. Stockbridge School of Agriculture commencement will be May 15. However, university officials said that it's not yet known if those events will be in-person or virtual.
