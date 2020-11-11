AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass COVID-19 cases are on the rise after a portion of students that live off-campus were potentially being irresponsible.
These cases are popping up after Halloween, and some students told Western Mass News they knew of illegal parties going on.
"It’s certainly due to a lot of irresponsible people," said UMass sophomore Kefer Li.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise at UMass Amherst, primarily in students living off-campus. The timing coinciding right after Halloween.
"I’ve heard there’s a lot of off-campus parties going on, like frats and stuff like that," Li explained.
Between November 1 and November 9, UMass reported a total of 77 students living off-campus tested positive for the coronavirus, along with nine students living on campus.
"It’s unfortunate, and I think part of it is because people are COVID-19 fatigued, and they’re tired of being socially challenged," said Amherst Town Council President Lynn Griesemer.
Griesemer told Western Mass News that these new numbers are concerning to the town and the university, but she thinks it's a reflection of students not following the rules.
"I do think Halloween played a role in this in addition to that the warm weather we’ve had untypical for November," she added.
Li told us he thinks it's safer to be on campus than off.
"I think all the students who are on campus are safe. But we’re coerced to do two tests a week," he explained.
With remote learning is in place right before Thanksgiving until the start of the next semester, some students will head home, but most off-campus students are here to stay.
"These are students who have rentals. Some of them actually live here year-round, and they might not be going home, or if they are, they might not be going home for the full month and a half or two months, until the semester starts up again in February," Griesemer noted.
Western Mass News reached out to UMass officials and police but are still waiting to hear back.
