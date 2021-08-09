AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst announced new fall requirements, ahead of students returning to campus.
UMass officials saying there is a new indoor mask requirement. It will go into effect this Wednesday, August 11 and will be reviewed in mid-September.
UMass also now saying that staff and faculty will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Previously, the requirement was just for students.
The first day of classes at UMass will be September 1.
Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said the campus will continue to operate its walk-in vaccine clinic along with asymptomatic and symptomatic testing.
