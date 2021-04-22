AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced they are going to require undergraduate and graduate students get the Covid-19 vaccine before they return to campus in the fall.
The university has updated their Fall 2021 FAQs; it was updated on Thursday and says in part:
"Yes, we will require all undergraduate and graduate students who wish to live or learn or conduct research on campus or access campus resources to be fully vaccinated prior to the beginning of the fall semester, on the basis of expected additional state, federal and legal guidance and vaccine availability, and subject to religious and disability accommodations pursuant to state and federal law."
UMass Amherst officials go on to say, "Evidence to date concerning the present and expected approval status and effectiveness of the vaccines supports the university’s position."
As far as if there are any exemptions to this vaccine requirement, the university says religious and disability exemptions will be accommodated according to the law, but ..."The expectation is that our campuses and classrooms will overwhelmingly consist of vaccinated individuals, greatly reducing the risk of infection for all."
Smith College also just announced the same.
[READ MORE: Smith College requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester]
To read the full 'Fall 2021 FAQs' for UMass students and faculty, CLICK HERE
