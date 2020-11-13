AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New guidance went out to UMass Amherst students and their families as coronavirus cases surge, and their thanksgiving break is fast approaching.
Several students said they are nervous about going home for Thanksgiving break amid the pandemic, but frequent testing on campus does make them feel safer about it
“I’m definitely nervous about bringing it home to my family,” UMass Amherst junior Jesse Gun said.
UMass Amherst students are getting ready to head home for the holidays while navigating how to do it safely.
“I am nervous about bringing the virus home to my family, but I feel that with the UMass current testing situation, I feel like if I get tested multiple times next week, I will feel very safe going home if I test negative,” junior Tim Lynch said.
There was an uptick in COVID-19 cases at UMass Amherst.
According to data provided by the university, nearly 100 off-campus students tested positive for COVID-19 between November 1 and 10, 44 of when were symptomatic and 47 weren’t.
For those living on campus, nine tested positive in this time frame, and only one showed symptoms.
Byt multiple UMass students said that while they are nervous about potentially bringing home COVID-19 to their families, they’re getting tested pretty regularly on campus.
“The thing is, UMass is doing a great job with testing,” Gun said. “I’m getting tested twice a week, so that really helps calm my nerves a little bit.”
Over the border at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, the entire campus has been placed on quarantine with no social gatherings due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
All UConn students will be tested before they leave for Thanksgiving.
At UMass Amherst, testing is recommended.
Communicating with the school community this week, school officials said, “It is important to follow your regular testing protocol before leaving the Amherst area. All students should get a COVID-19 test two or three days before their planned scheduled departure. This is important to guard against spreading the virus in your home environment. For students who test positive, the university will offer isolation space.”
While the university will be remote for the rest of the semester after November 20, students are still coming back to where they live in off-campus housing after the break. Anyone returning from out-of-state must follow the state's travel guidelines.
“We’re all doing the best we can,” junior Zach Peterson said. “I really feel like UMass is doing a great job with really getting us involved and making sure we’re getting tested and stuff, so I feel pretty positive just because we’re doing the best we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.