AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass Amherst student is dead after being struck by a vehicle on-campus.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Elena Lucore, 19, of Mississippi was on Massachusetts Avenue with a friend when she was hit.
Lucore was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
UMass officials said that Lucore was a business major at the university.
The friend was not hurt.
Loisel added that the driver of the car, a 21-year-old UMass student, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver reportedly told police that he was going home after being at the library and reports also indicate that it was raining at the time of the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
