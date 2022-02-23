AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The UMass Amherst community is mourning the sudden loss of 19-year-old Elena Lucore, who tragically passed away after being hit by a car on Massachusetts Avenue Tuesday night as she walked with a friend who was not injured.
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
“She was just such a happy girl and we were all so excited for her to join our sorority and be a part of our community,” said Rachel Dufault.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that the driver of the car was a 21-year-old UMass student who told police that he was returning from the library. He remained on the scene and was cooperative with police investigators.
On Wednesday, flowers and pictures of Elena, a business major from Mississippi, were being put down by students near the site of the accident.
The Isenberg Women in Business shared a statement on their social media page, saying, quote:
We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Isenberg community and WiB members, Elena Lucore. Elena was actively involved in WiB attending many of our general body meetings and social events. Elena and her family are in our thoughts and prayers. During this difficult time, we urge everyone to reach out for assistance, or to direct others as appropriate.
“Just her family and everyone affected by it… It's horrible and I wish my regards,” said junior Robert Sullivan.
While the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, students told Western Mass News that they often witness people speeding down this particular road on campus.
“It’s very eye opening,” said junior Joey Nonne. “We got to keep our eye out, we got to be more careful as a campus to avoid future tough times like this.”
Police said that poor visibility due to weather conditions was also a factor Tuesday night.
We will continue to follow developments and bring you the latest both on air and online.
