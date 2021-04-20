AMHERST (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst students shared their thoughts on the verdict of the Chauvin case Tuesday afternoon with Western Mass News.
"I feel a little relieved and I’m glad that justice was served in this case,” Catie Riordan said.
"My reaction to the incident at first was disgust. And honestly, it disgusts me how this trial has been going on for such a long time and the verdict is now coming out, it seems as though we all kind of determined the verdict before it was even initiated," Queenly Kyei said.
"Finally people are taking these issues seriously and it means a lot for the Black Lives Matter movement and a lot for the community that we can come together over something like this, to support black lives and to support things that have been ignored for far too long in our community and our society," Heather Bisbee said.
Riordan, a senior at UMass told Western Mass News she and her friends have been discussing this trial for a while and believes the judge made the right decision.
"I just know me and my friends, I have a lot of friends, and we all look different, and we're all very happy that he's been convicted," Riordan said.
Though many students said this is a step in the right direction, they also said there's a lot more work that needs to be done.
"It's good that it's being brought to light and made in the public eye, but at the same time it's really sad it's been going on for a very long time and it's finally time people do something about these things," Bisbee said.
"Black people should be treated as any other human,” Kyei said.
Kyei says being of color and seeing these incidents take place, even before George Floyd, is personally unsettling.
"I felt as if the people who are murdered are like my family members, it's sad, it's very disheartening," Kyei said.
