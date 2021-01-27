AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst students are unpacking their cars and moving back to campus this week.
More students will be living in the dorms this semester compared to the fall, but the university will be keeping a close eye on COVID-19 test results.
Some students told Western Mass News this is their first time stepping on campus since they were remote last semester due to COVID-19.
“It’s exciting. It's definitely nerve-racking. I waited a long time, so I’m ready,” UMass Amherst freshman Allison Sabatino said.
Sabatino is one of many UMass Amherst students moving into campus housing for the first time. She was remote last semester due to COVID-19, and she said her nerves are not related to any fear of getting coronavirus.
“More going to college I would say. The school does a good job so far at the COVID safety. I feel good about that,” Sabatino said.
UMass Amherst has a strict COVID-19 testing policy in place.
All students who live on campus or have in-person classes must get tested when they get there. They'll get a second test on day four. After both tests are negative, they can attend in-person classes. After that, they'll be tested twice a week throughout the semester.
Sabatino is looking forward to classes starting on Monday.
“I’m going to take my first in-person, and I think it will be better to just focus and have a bunch of other people around me doing the same thing,” Sabatino said.
Sabatino is one of 5,400 students moving on-campus between now and Monday.
Last semester UMass had only 1,100 students on campus, typically they have 13,500 students living in the dorms.
A university spokesperson said they understand the likelihood of positive test results with more people in Amherst.
“We are in an environment where some people are going to test positive. We know that, but based on where we’re at now in terms of our operational posture, we’re in what we call a guarded condition,” UMass Spokesperson Ed Blagusewski said.
UMass is allowing more students to live in the dorms this semester because of the low number of positive COVID cases on campus last semester, only 39 since August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.