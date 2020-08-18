SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Wednesday, student move-in at UMass Amherst will look very different than it has in years past.
The school is strictly limiting students on campus to only those whose classes require in-person instruction.
Many other students made the decision to live off-campus, but close to the town of Amherst to complete their remote coursework.
The school released an instructional video for students who will be moving into on-campus housing Wednesday through Sunday and the process must be completed quickly.
But an Amherst Town Councilor said their focus and concern is on the students who will be off-campus, living in or close to the town.
“I wanted to make sure I was in a position where I would be safe as well as a position where I could keep the people around me safe,” senior Gabriella Grondaleski said.
Grondaleski will be starting her senior year at UMass Amherst remotely. She is moving in with a family member who lives in western Mass. She made the decision to complete her remote coursework close to the school in case the COVID-19 pandemic improves, and she is allowed to return to campus in any capacity.
Until then, she said her classmates have talked about engaging with their college town in a safe socially distanced way.
“They're still planning on like getting take out and such, bringing it home, but they're not planning on having gatherings with friends,” she said.
“A lot of people who go downtown say yeah, they're wearing masks,” Amherst Town Councilor Dorothy Pam said.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone with Pam. She said the town is considering a bylaw that would limit the size of gatherings in the town beyond the governor’s order of eight people per 1,000 square feet.
Pam said one thing that's holding up the decision is the uncertainty of whether remote UMass students will still choose to live off-campus in the town.
“Not knowing whether or not we're going to get a large influx is, I believe, part of the problem,” she said.
As they consider their decision, Pam said they want to send a message to students that they are still welcome in Amherst provided they follow mask orders and social distancing.
“There is hope that young people, particularly college students, will be interested in working at the polls,” she said. “It's another example of how Amherst is a college town and Amherst depends upon, relies upon, looks forward to its students.”
One other big difference this year is all students must complete a COVID-19 test at the Mullins Center before checking into their residence hall.
