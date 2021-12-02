AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- UMass Amherst announced students must get the COVID-19 booster shot before they return to campus for the spring semester.
The University said students should get their COVID-19 booster shots by Jan. 25, 2022.
Students who were fully vaccinated on or before Jul. 25 must get an additional shot before going back to the classroom.
The University told Western Mass News that students who were fully vaccinated on or before Jan. 25 will be expected to get their shots as soon as they become eligible.
UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski told Western Mass News in a statement:
Our data shows that about 85 percent of our students are now eligible for a booster. To a large degree, it's the international students who received vaccinations later than others and have a trailing schedule.
We're told UMass will be keeping track of booster compliance.
Any student who remains non-compliant will have a hold placed on their account.
There is also an expectation that students will be tested two weeks before spring classes start. If they don't they'll be tested when they arrive on campus.
Students who test positive will be sent home to isolate for 10 days. UMass will continue to keep the current indoor face-covering requirement in place when the spring semester starts.
Students with previous exemptions for religious or medical reasons will continue to be required to get tested twice a week.
