AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus concerns are prompting more changes in the academic year for UMass Amherst.
UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in a letter to the campus community that the school is suspending all in-person classes until the end of the semester.
The measure - which covers the Amherst, UMass Center in Springfield, and Mount Ida campuses - includes graduate, labatory, studio, and capstone courses.
He noted that this is an expansion of their previously announced transition to remote learning.
That means students will not be returning to campus this spring.
Subbaswamy said any students remaining on-campus through spring break need to leave by March 21. All other students should remain away from campus until further notice
"With no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus or in the surrounding community, our decision to transition to remote learning is not motivated by any evidence that the campus is inherently unsafe at this point. We have made this difficult decision in an effort to significantly reduce the population density of the campus as a preventive measure to enable social distancing, a technique recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to mitigate the potential spread of the virus," Subbaswamy added.
The university noted that accomodations will be made for those who are dependent on on-campus housing and dining.
The Office of Student Affairs and Campus Life will have more information on how students can request those ongoing accomodations, as well as information on how students can return to campus at a later date to get their belongings.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
