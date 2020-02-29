AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced the suspension of their Italian study abroad program due to both the U.S. Department of State and the CDC elevating the traveling warning for Italy.
The travel warning for Italy has increased to Level 3 as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.
Mary Dettloff, the deputy director for UMass Amherst's Media Relations confirmed with Western Mass News they are asking for all students involved in the study abroad program to return home as soon as possible and no later than Friday, March 6.
For all updated information on how UMass Amherst is handling the coronavirus outbreak, you can click here.
(1) comment
The students should remain in Italy until the Corona virus has ended.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.