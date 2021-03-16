AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has been taking aim at large gatherings of students on and off campus. With St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, extra efforts are underway to keep everyone safe during this stage of the pandemic.
“I feel like they could be doing more with the off-campus stuff, but it also is hard to regulate because we’re not on-campus. They don’t see everything that off-campus students do,” said UMass junior Jessica McHugh.
McHugh reacted Tuesday to the steps UMass Amherst has taken so far to deter gatherings as a way of preventing any further COVID-19 case surges.
The university told Western Mass News that last weekend was largely uneventful, but they have been dealing with student parties since the start of the spring semester.
From January to February, the school has investigated 304 incidents involving 800 students. Nine students were suspended and 10 students were removed from university housing.
In March, 10 students were placed on interim suspension and 10 students were temporarily removed from university housing. Approximately 200 students face suspension and other disciplinary action following a party earlier this month.
A university spokesperson told Western Mass News that they’re now taking further action, including:
- Reaching out to dense student populations every Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sending student volunteers out into the neighborhoods on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to talk with people they see outdoors.
- On Saturday nights, that same group will be out in the Fearing Street area from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and conduct the same outreach.
However, McHugh is optimistic that students have learned their lesson and they won’t go out and party on St. Patrick’s Day.
“I think that maybe hearing that the people who are the Townhouses got suspended would deter them and hopefully, they won’t be,” McHugh noted.
Another UMass student thinks students should just quarantine on St. Patrick’s Day onward.
“I think students should stay home. I don’t think there should be any parties at this point because the pandemic is still like really serious,” said UMass sophomore Jessica Peters.
Active UMass COVID-19 cases on and off campus are going down, with four new positive cases Tuesday and only 106 active cases.
