AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A protest taking place at UMass Amherst Sunday afternoon over allegations of an alleged sexual assault at one fraternity.
Hundreds of students gathered in front of the Theta Chi fraternity house at UMass Amherst Sunday afternoon.
A protest began at noon as students came together outside the Theta Chi house in response to an alleged sexual assault at a party Saturday night.
We got a look at the protest from videos and pictures sent in by students to Western Mass News.
One UMass student said he heard about the protest from friends and classmates and felt it was important to him to come out and join.
“Today was a time for them to come out and protest and show that people should not stand for this and the university should take these allegations seriously,” UMass junior Mark Doherty said.
Students tell Western Mass News the protest began peacefully until some began throwing objects at the fraternity house, that’s when Amherst Police on scene told everyone to leave.
The Amherst Police Department released a statement that reads in part quote, "Residents from the fraternity called the police for assistance. Amherst Police officers responded and found the protesting group to number approximately 300 people. With limited resources at hand, the Amherst Police Department contacted the University of Massachusetts Police Department, the Hadley Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police for mutual aid assistance. About 10 officers were on scene. At approximately 1:45 p.m. police were able to disperse the crowd with voice orders without further incident. No arrests or charges were made. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.”
We reached out to both the university and Theta Chi fraternity at umass but did not receive comment.
