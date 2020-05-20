AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced an update on the planning process for the fall semester.
In a letter to the campus community, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy explained that, at this time, the university is focused on building the infrastructure to gradually repopulate campus and resume in-person operations.
Subbaswamy has appointed six administrative working groups to present a set of recommendations to him no later than June 1.
Following Governor Charlie Baker's statewide reopening plans and the recommendations presented, the chancellor will finalize and share the "Fall 2020 plan of operation" by no later than June 30th.
