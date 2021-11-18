AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Jazz musician Christian Sands will be performing at UMass Amherst Thursday night starting at 7:30 p.m.
This is the first concert in the recently renamed Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall.
According to school officials, Frederick C. Tillis was a director of the UMass Fine Arts Center, as well as a composer and music scholar.
Sands will play in a trio that includes his brother Ryan Sands on drums and Philip Norris on bass.
All attendees must show proof of full COVID vaccination with a matching photo ID or negative results from a PCR / antigen test taken within 72 hours of date of attendance.
Audience members must remain masked while attending any indoor event. Tickets can be purchased here.
