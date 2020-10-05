AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst announced Monday night they'll be providing asymptomatic COVID-19 tests for the town's first responders and inspectors.
The move came as the university investigates a cluster of positive cases identified just last week.
The University of Massachusetts Amherst is working closely with town public health officials to monitor a cluster of 33 UMass students who live off-campus and tested positive for COVID-19.
“We've done really well until recently with maintaining control,” one town official said at a meeting.
The university is now working with the town to provide asymptomatic COVID-19 tests for the town's first responders and inspectors in a joint effort.
Members of the community concerned with the town's recent surge in cases.
“Our current case count as of this morning was 78 most all of which were new since Wednesday of last week,” she said.
Roughly 100 firefighters, police and inspectors will now be tested once a week at the university's Mullins Center. This is as Amherst prepares to move from the yellow zone on the state's COVID-19 map to the red.
“The surge puts us squarely in the red suggesting further business reopening beginning today would be unwise,” she said.
University officials continue to emphasize that the most effective way to mitigate the spread is through education and frequent testing. The town will reimburse the university for any testing costs.
