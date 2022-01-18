AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – UMass Amherst school officials provided an update on their plan to bring students back to campus next week.
The spring semester will begin in person as planned next Tuesday, the 25th.
UMass's chancellor said that the COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place, along with the campus's 97-percent vaccine rate and booster requirement, quote, "significantly diminish the health risks associated with the resumption of on-campus activities."
Alongside the vaccine and booster mandate and testing requirements, UMass has also asked all students to use high-grade masks to battle COVID-19.
The university does not consider cloth masks effective and asked that those only be used with a surgical mask underneath.
School officials said that despite all this, they are still anticipating high COVID-19 case numbers during the first few weeks of the spring.
