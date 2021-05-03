AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The excitement continues for the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
First, the men's ice hockey team brought home the national championship title, and now the women's lacrosse team is looking to do the same.
Western Mass News spoke with the Minutewomen's Head Coach on how they're looking to bring home another trophy.
It's dancing time for the Minutewomen. After beating Saint Josephs in the final game of Atlantic Ten Conference play, these champions are headed to the 2021 NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
"It's so special, especially because in 2017, the girls that choose to return for their fifth year's this year, that was their freshman year, so to bookend it and have a freshman year and then a fifth-year where this year's fifth year only happened because of COVID. So, to see them choose to come back when they could be in careers and grad schools, they chose to be here, because of what a special group it is," UMass Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Angela McMahon said.
With the men's ice hockey team paving the way and winning their first-ever national championship title in January, McMahon said they're confident they can do the same.
"Everyone that's here, we're really so committed. I’ve learned so much from what Coach Carvel has done with the ice hockey team, Coach Fran O’Leary, with the soccer team, Greg Cannella with the men's lacrosse team. There's so many people around this department that really buy into what we are as a university and who we are, just giving the best possible experience to our athletes," McMahon said.
History also made over the weekend, with fifth-year Kaitlyn Cerasi earning the all-time leading player in assists with 144.
Redshirt senior Caitlyn Petro having the most draws in the school's single-season history. McMahon said their leadership is unmatched.
"How they conduct themselves, how they carry themselves, and their such great connectors among their teammates that everyone has such faith and trust in them,” McMahon said.
With 14 consecutive wins, this team is more than ready for tournament play.
"Extremely confident. For us, our players, it's about our culture and our player development," McMahon said.
The Minutewomen are now looking forward to Selection Sunday where they will find out which team they will go head-to-head with in the tournament.
