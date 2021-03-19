AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials at UMass Amherst have announced plans to honor both the classes of 2020 and 2021.
On Friday, the university said that undergraduate commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held on Friday, May 14 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. However, rather than have one large ceremony, UMass will be hosting four smaller and shorter ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be limited to graduates only and have no guests, so that compliance with public health guidelines can be maintained. The events will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend or would like to celebrate from a distance.
Graduates taking part in the ceremonies will need to maintain public health protocols, including social distancing and mask wearing. The Commencement Office will also be in contact with graduates about specific COVID-19 testing requirements needed in order to take part in the ceremonies.
While acknowledging that the 2021 Commencement events will be not traditional, UMass said that a student advisory group tasked with planning the events "emphasized the importance of having an in-person event" and that they were "pleased to make that happen under what we all know are challenging conditions."
UMass also noted that they are developing plans to honor the class of 2020 on-campus during Homecoming Weekend in November. Last year's class was forced to have a virtual Commencement ceremony last May amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Your long-awaited commencement ceremony will be held!" the university added.
Officials did note that "many details" for both the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies are still being worked out, including schedules, and they would contact students directly with any developments.
