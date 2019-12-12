AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass officials have announced that a student has died.
In a letter to campus community, Associate Vice Chancellor and interim Dean of Students David Vaillancourt said that sophomore Aidan Smith passed away.
Smith, from Springfield, was in the Stockbridge School of Agriculture studying plant and soil sciences.
"On behalf of UMass, we extend our sincere condolences to Aidan's colleagues, family, and friends," Vaillancourt wrote.
Those in need of support and counseling are encouraged to contact the UMass Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, the Dean of Students office, or the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program.
