AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass officials have announced that a student has died.

In a letter to campus community, Associate Vice Chancellor and interim Dean of Students David Vaillancourt said that sophomore Aidan Smith passed away.

Smith, from Springfield, was in the Stockbridge School of Agriculture studying plant and soil sciences.

"On behalf of UMass, we extend our sincere condolences to Aidan's colleagues, family, and friends," Vaillancourt wrote.

Those in need of support and counseling are encouraged to contact the UMass Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, the Dean of Students office, or the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.